Police hold classes on moral behaviour, POCSO Act, cyber security in Ramgarh schools

Police had registered an FIR against 10 students.

Updated: 03-12-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:26 IST
The Ramgarh District Police have started a unique initiative to teach school boys and girls about lessons of moral behaviour, cyber security, road safety, POCSO Act and other issues.

The district police headquarters have directed in-charge of all police stations to hold a special class in schools to teach and motivate students about road safety, cyber security, POCSO Act and better behaviour, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

The SP said that they want to motivate school boys and girls to be good citizens of the country as today's students are the future of the country.

The move came days after students of RB Plus Two High School in Sandi of Ramgarh district were attacked by a group of students over eve teasing, in which at least 12 students including girls were injured. Police had registered an FIR against 10 students.

Following the directive, Rajrappa police station in-charge Hari Nandan Singh visited RB High School and took his class for nearly 50 minutes. Singh told the students that a good manner, sympathetic attitude and being cooperative could make them successful in life, as their parents have high hopes for them.

The Headmaster of RB Plus Two High School, Manoj Kumar Mishra appreciated the police initiative. ''This is a very important initiative for the students. They would know about various laws and Acts, which could prevent them from landing into any trouble.'' Acknowledging the police initiative, Mukhiya of Sewai North panchayat Kuldip Singh said that such kind of initiative is the need of the hour. ''The move will help students to be in the right direction,'' he said.

