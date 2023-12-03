Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:29 IST
NSDC signs three MoUs to make youths employable
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has inked three MoUs in expediting job creation and empowering the Indian workforce, officials said.

The NSDC signed MoUs with Blinkit, Apna and Quess Corp here on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

The partnerships aim at creating a readily available workforce for diverse industries, each contributing to different sectors of the economy, officials said.

While Apna and Quess Corp will be integrating their jobs platforms with Skill India Digital through SSO, the MoU with Blinkit will co-create curriculum, and skill the workforce for the emerging quick-commerce industry and its warehouse job roles.

The partnership with Blinkit will also focus on the recruitment of candidates, capable of making immediate contributions to the identified job role in the quick commerce segment.

Furthermore, Quess will support NSDC in mobilizing employers to engage in job fairs while Apna will provide industry insights to NSDC and aid in conducting surveys with key employers, the officials said.

''By collaborating with private businesses, NSDC designs and implements training programmes that equip individuals with the necessary skills demanded by the evolving job market'', said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC.

The organization's commitment to driving skill development has a cascading effect, positively influencing economic growth and enhancing the employability of millions across diverse sectors in India, Tiwari stated.

Recently, the Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister underscored a noteworthy shift in India's unemployment rate, reducing to 3.2 per cent from 6 per cent in 2017, while concurrently welcoming an additional 1.5 crore citizens to the skilling ecosystem in 2022-23, he added.

