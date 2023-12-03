Don't get swayed by influences that lead to corruption: Arunachal CM to new recruits

Asserting that his government was committed to rooting out corruption, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked new recruits not to be swayed by different kinds of influences and instead set a benchmark for honesty.

Interacting with 144 newly-appointed Group C and D personnel of various departments on Saturdat, he emphasised on the impact of one corrupt employee on the entire staff and the government.

The new recruits were selected through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) and Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

The chief minister expressed optimism about cultivating an efficient workforce over the next five-six years, one that could significantly contribute to the state's development, revenue generation and governance.

''Now that you are government employees, coming through a transparent and fair recruitment process, you have the responsibility to continue the trend of transparency and honesty in discharging your duties,'' he said.

Khandu expressed concern over a few employees succumbing to corrupt practices.

''First the APSSB fiascos, then the APPSC paper leak and the recent illegal appointments in the education department. From day one, we have been taking strict against those found indulging in corrupt practices,'' he said.

''So many have been jailed, lost their jobs and disgraced for life. I don't know how anybody can still have the guts to do corruption. Just for a few individuals, the entire fraternity of government employees and the government has to face the flake,'' he added.

Khandu encouraged the new recruits to focus on fulfilling the aspirations of the people, and reminded them of their pivotal role in building a ''prosperous Arunachal Pradesh''.

He stressed the need for actions without fear or favor, coupled with honesty and dedication.

