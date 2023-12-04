Amazon expands Future Engineer Program to empower students in Karnataka with Advanced Coding and AI Skills

Amazon India is expanding its signature Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program to introduce advanced coding and artificial intelligence (AI) modules in 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) Schools.

Amazon Future Engineer is a computer science education program that allows all young people to build their best future, inspiring and educating millions of students globally. Through this program, the company reaches millions of students from historically underrepresented communities globally. Since its launch in 2021, AFE has supported more than 1.5 million students to explore and learn computer science and trained over 8,000 teachers across India.

This module expansion will benefit over 13,000 students across 30 districts of Karnataka. It will empower students to develop complex computer applications incorporating advanced programming concepts like control conditions, variables, and functions. Students will also be introduced to the basics of AI via project-based learning, the company said on Monday.

Currently, the Amazon Future Engineer program offers courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming to KREIS schools. This expansion will complement the current courses.

"Amazon is expanding its Future Engineer program in partnership with KREIS to include advanced coding and AI modules in 100 schools, further solidifying our commitment to provide equitable access to quality computer science education. We are excited to nurture the talents of students, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds, and prepare them for the future. This project-based learning module will empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a tech-driven world. Recognizing education's transformative power, Amazon is committed to democratizing access to high-quality computer science education," said David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy and General Counsel, Amazon.

The 20-hour module is designed to take into account the current exposure of students to computer science and coding. Students in Grade 6 will be taught the fundamentals of block programming, while those in 7th and 8th grades will be introduced to advanced programming and the basics of AI.