Soccer - Indonesia expresses interest in hosting U-20 World Cup in 2025 with Singapore - president

Indonesia will send a declaration of interest to soccer's world governing body FIFA seeking to jointly host the 2025 under-20 World Cup with Singapore, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

The decision comes after Muslim-majority Indonesia was stripped of the rights to host the tournament earlier this year due to opposition from some government officials to the participation of Israel.

