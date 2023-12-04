Soccer - Indonesia expresses interest in hosting U-20 World Cup in 2025 with Singapore - president
Indonesia will send a declaration of interest to soccer's world governing body FIFA seeking to jointly host the 2025 under-20 World Cup with Singapore, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.
The decision comes after Muslim-majority Indonesia was stripped of the rights to host the tournament earlier this year due to opposition from some government officials to the participation of Israel.
