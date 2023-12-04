Left Menu

Teacher molests 16-year-old student at coaching class in Mumbai; arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:15 IST
Teacher molests 16-year-old student at coaching class in Mumbai; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the premises of a coaching class here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said.

The teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023