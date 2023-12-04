Teacher molests 16-year-old student at coaching class in Mumbai; arrested

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the premises of a coaching class here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said.

The teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.

