Amit Shah to inaugurate 69th ABVP national conference on Dec 8

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on December 8, the students union said on Monday. Over 10,000 students from various states are expected to participate in this conference, the ABVP said.

Amit Shah to inaugurate 69th ABVP national conference on Dec 8
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on December 8, the students' union said on Monday. The national conference of the RSS-affiliated students' organisation is scheduled to be held till December 10.

Shah will inaugurate the 'Amrit Mahotsavi' National Conference at 11 am in the newly built tent city 'Indraprastha Nagar' at DDA Ground, Burari, in Delhi. Over 10,000 students from various states are expected to participate in this conference, the ABVP said. During the conference, discussions will be held on various issues related to the youth of the country, including education, environment, sports, arts, and current affairs. An exhibition named after the ABVP's founding member Duttaji Didolkar will also be held.

