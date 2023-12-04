Left Menu

In Uttarakhand schools, temporary teachers to be appointed as substitutes for those on long leaves

Eligible candidates will be appointed as assistant teachers on the basis of merit at the recommendation of the concerned Block Education Officer.The decision was taken as it was felt that vacancies in the secondary education department coupled with 1500-2000 teachers being on medical, maternity or child care leave from 15 days to six months in the state all the time is adversely affecting the students studies and the quality of education, secretary Higher education Shailesh Baugoli said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:31 IST
In Uttarakhand schools, temporary teachers to be appointed as substitutes for those on long leaves
  • Country:
  • India

Assistant teachers will be appointed in Uttarakhand's government high schools and inter-colleges on a temporary basis in the interest of students in case of permanent teachers going on long leave like medical, child care or maternity leave. The decision was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Monday. Eligible candidates will be appointed as assistant teachers on the basis of merit at the recommendation of the concerned Block Education Officer.

The decision was taken as it was felt that vacancies in the secondary education department coupled with 1500-2000 teachers being on medical, maternity or child care leave from 15 days to six months in the state all the time is adversely affecting the students' studies and the quality of education, secretary Higher education Shailesh Baugoli said. The cabinet also gave its approval to a policy proposed by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority to give a boost to construction of helipads and heliports in the hill state to provide people easy access to places of scenic beauty as also to deal with medical emergencies and natural disasters in a better way, he said. . Under the policy the selected applicant will give his land on lease to UCADA for 15 years to develop a helipad or heliport on an annual rent of Rs 100 per square metre besides getting 50 percent of the revenues generated by the operation and management of the facility. The cabinet also decided to develop 559 centres of excellence (Utkrisht vidyalayas) in the state.

The cabinet also approved the Mukhya Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana which will connect villages with a population of 250 with major motor roads. It will benefit in terms of connectivity around 3177 villages and human settlements which do not come within the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023