Kerala-based tribal research institute's proposal for upgrading facilities sent to education ministry: Govt

A proposal from the Kerala-based Institute of Tribal Studies and Research for upgrading its existing facilities has been sent to the education ministry, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. In a reply to a question from Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said as the project proposal was broadly based on academic activities, the matter was not under the purview of her ministry and hence, sent to the education ministry.

In his question, Congress leader Gandhi had asked about the initiatives being taken to promote tribal research and tribal studies in India and also whether the government has received a proposal from the institute in Chethalayam in Wayanad on upgrading of its existing facilities.

In her written reply, Saruta said the University of Calicut had made a representation on January 6, 2018, to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for upgrading the Institute of Tribal Studies and Research's facilities. ''As the project proposal was broadly based on academic activities focusing on higher education of tribal students, including creation of infrastructure, and taking into account the subject matter not being under the purview of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the matter was referred vide ministry's O.M. dated May 26, 2022, to the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, for its examination to support it out of allocated STC funds,'' she said. The minister said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs through centrally-sponsored scheme 'Support of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs)' is providing financial assistance to states and union territories for various activities to be undertaken by state tribal research institutes, including execution of research programmes. With the setting up of a TRI in Ladakh this year, there are 28 TRIs across the country, she said. Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in 2019, has asked 94 questions in the 17th Lok Sabha so far, against a national average of 191, according to data compiled by think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)