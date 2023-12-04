Meeting with Guv on VC appointment in universities fruitful: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday evening on the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in the state's universities and described it as fruitful.

Banerjee, however, chose not to reply to queries about whether there was any discussion on the Supreme Court's order to form a search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors.

''The meeting went well. Discussions are fruitful,'' Banerjee said after coming out of the meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour in Raj Bhavan.

The governor and the Mamata Banerjee government have been locked in a war of attrition over various issues including the appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities. The higher education department has claimed the orders appointing VCs were illegal as the governor had not consulted the department before making the appointments.

Banerjee, however, said, ''There should be no criticism, conflict. Many say that there is a difference between the state and the governor. This is not right.'' On a Supreme Court ruling on the issue, she said the verdict has two phases.

''One is to fix the issue of the interim vice-chancellor and the other one is to set up a committee of five members for the appointment of the vice-chancellors. We have no differences,'' the chief minister said.

The state government filed a case in the Supreme Court which ordered a meeting of lawyers to prepare the final draft of the list of names proposed for the appointment of vice-chancellors in several universities and the Attorney General should initiate the meeting.

In a recent ruling involving Kerala, the apex court while hearing a case about the reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor said the governor is not a mere titular head.

In the selection of VCs, the governor is the sole judge and his opinion is final in all respects, the top court said. By virtue of his office as the ex-officio chancellor, he was not bound to act under the advice of the council of ministers.

