Left Menu

Bihar: Two student groups clash on Patna University campus

Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control, an official of the local police station said.Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, called a meeting with the vice chancellor and senior police officials and asked them to take steps to check such incidents.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:22 IST
Bihar: Two student groups clash on Patna University campus
  • Country:
  • India

Two groups of students from separate hostels of Patna University clashed on the campus on Monday, causing panic in the area. No one was injured in the violence, the cause of which was not yet clear, officials said.

The police recovered a live bomb and a spent cartridge from there and detained four people. ''Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control,'' an official of the local police station said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, called a meeting with the vice chancellor and senior police officials and asked them to take steps to check such incidents. Arlekar also asked police officials to identify the accused including outsiders, if any, and take strict action against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said, "Investigation is on. The accused fled as soon as police teams reached there. The police will soon nab all those involved in the incident. Adequate security personnel have been deployed on the campus.'' The police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023