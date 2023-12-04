Delhi mayor orders suspension of Hindu Rao hospital's medical superintendent

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday ordered the suspension of the medical superintendent of MCD's Hindu Rao Hospital over alleged infrastructural lapses, officials said. According to an MCD official, the suspension order came after the mayor paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Monday and found several infrastructural gaps such as dark corners and corridors, lack of basic hygiene, piles of garbage, and dark and dirty toilets.

Speaking to PTI, Mukesh Kumar, medical superintendent of the hospital, said no order for suspension has been communicated with him. ''The engineering department is doing its work. Currently, different renovation works are underway. Regarding electricity issue, we have instructed the division concerned to arrange the electrical items and the procurement is underway. I will meet the mayor tomorrow and submit my explanation,'' Kumar added.

The mayor has instructed senior officers of the health department to ensure that the infrastructural lapses are resolved at the earliest possible, the MCD official said. She will soon visit the hospital again to check the status of the actions taken on her instructions, he added.

