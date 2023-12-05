Young minds will steer India's future with technology, innovation: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the NDMC's Annual Science Fair here and said young minds will steer India's future growth with science, technology, and innovation. The two-day event on the theme 'Technology and Toys' is aimed to showcase students' scientific ingenuity from various schools, according to a statement from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Singh, who is the minister of state for Science and Technology, emphasised the pivotal role young minds can play in steering India's growth with science, technology and innovation.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for science-based initiatives, highlighting it as a key asset for fostering India's scientific prowess in the journey towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

An NDMC official said the event resumed after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and has more than 60 exhibits reflecting the innovative minds and scientific temperament of future leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)