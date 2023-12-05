Left Menu

Not-for-profit Ashraya launches AII-powered initiative to make school learning bagfree

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:23 IST
Not-for-profit Ashraya, which has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered initiative to make school learning bag-free, announced joining hands with Maur Educational Welfare Society to transform learning for one lakh students. The organisation claimed that the initiative will impact one lakh students across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh.

According to a statement here on Tuesday, Ashraya have successfully implemented its AI education in over 50 schools across 10 states in India and creating India's first bagless school Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Ambabari in Jaipur.

It has now joined hands with Maur Educational Welfare Society to transform learning for one lakh students.

Initially, a few schools have been identified, but the target is to cover more than 100 schools, other than the government ones, over a period of five years both in urban and rural areas of these states.

