Left Menu

5 university students briefly detained over violence in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:24 IST
5 university students briefly detained over violence in Greater Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five students of a private university in Greater Noida were briefly taken into custody by the police after a fight broke out between two sides over an argument, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on mobile phone cameras and surfaced on social media, took place in the Dadri police station area on Monday and was triggered by a previous altercation between them three days ago, they said.

According to a police official, a girl student was at the centre of the argument between the two warring groups of students.

“On Tuesday, there was a dispute between two parties of students studying in the same university in the Dadri area over an issue that took place three days ago between Shantanu and Shivam, both residents of Delhi,” a police spokesperson said.

“There was a fight but no information regarding this was given at the Dadri police station nor was it received through any medium. On Tuesday, a fight broke out between the first party's Vedant Deda, Aryan Arora and Ojas Mishra and the second party's Nitish Bhati alias Lucky Bhati and Sushant Bhadana,” the spokesperson said.

The accused students involved in the fight from both sides were detained by the officials of the Dadri police station and they were later let off, according to the official.

The police also rejected the claim of an abduction in the case, whose two or three random videos surfaced on social media Tuesday, purportedly showing the rival groups moving around in cars and engaging in assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023