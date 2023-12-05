Left Menu

NEP aims to ensure rightful place for Indian youths in 21st-century world, says President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:19 IST
NEP aims to ensure rightful place for Indian youths in 21st-century world, says President Murmu
The National Education Policy was envisioned to ensure that the country's youngsters take their rightful place in the 21st-century world, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Murmu said this while addressing the first convocation of the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University here.

''The NEP (National Education Policy) envisions that our youths should make their rightful place in the 21st century world by keeping faith in Indian traditions. Education is considered meaningful only in progress based on life values like morality, religious conduct, charity and all-good in our country,'' the president said.

She said it is not difficult to achieve anything in this world for those who are always engaged in the welfare of others.

''Unwise people adopt or reject something on the advice of others,'' she said and advised the students to keep in mind that whatever is ''scientific and useful in our traditions'' has to be accepted and whatever is stereotyped, unjust and useless rejected.

Conscience should always be kept awake, she said.

The president said all-inclusive progress is the hallmark of any sensitive society.

She urged the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University to encourage girl students and provide them with more opportunities to showcase their talent.

The president said Sanskrit has been the identity and bearer of Indian culture and it has also been the basis of the country's progress.

''The grammar of Sanskrit gives an unparalleled scientific basis to this language. It is a unique achievement of human talent and we should be proud of this,'' she said.

Asserting that ''guru'' or ''acharya'' has been given utmost importance in the Sanskrit-based education system, she expressed confidence that the students of the university will follow this tradition and move forward with gratitude towards their teachers.

''And the teachers will also bless and inspire students throughout their lives,'' she said.

