Left Menu

Awareness about CPR training paramount, says Mandaviya

Hence awareness and adequate training in CPR is paramount, he added while lauding the initiative of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.Mandaviya said, It CPR is of critical importance as the victim of cardiac arrest needs help administered urgently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:13 IST
Awareness about CPR training paramount, says Mandaviya
Union Health Mnister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to provide immediate help in case of cardiac arrest and save lives. He launched a nationwide public awareness programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on CPR training in which more than 20 lakh people participated. Along with Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, Mandaviya received training in CPR technique.

''It should be our effort to keep our heart healthy by taking a balanced diet and doing exercise regularly. However, in the proximity of someone suffering from cardiac arrest, if one is trained in CPR technique, it will enable them to save lives,'' Mandaviya said.

''It is imperative that a patient is administered treatment immediately upon suffering a cardiac arrest. Hence awareness and adequate training in CPR is paramount,'' he added while lauding the initiative of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Mandaviya said, ''It (CPR) is of critical importance as the victim of cardiac arrest needs help administered urgently. In light of this, it is crucial that there is heightened awareness amongst the public with adequate knowledge and training so that we can save someone's life.'' This is the first CPR awareness program in the country that has been conducted on a national level. During this campaign, participants including students, professionals and paramedical staff were given training in a single sitting online. Praising people's participation in the training, Mandaviya said, ''Anyone can suffer from cardiac arrest at any given point in time and enhanced knowledge and training will aid in administering the right procedures and save a life.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023