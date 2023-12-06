Left Menu

Bomb threat at Jammu school, turns out hoax

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:08 IST
Bomb threat at Jammu school, turns out hoax
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday conducted a massive sanitization operation inside a private school here after the institute received a bomb threat via a phone call, officials said.

No suspicious object was found on the school premises at Residency Road in the heart of the city and the purported threat turned out to be a hoax, the officials said.

''The Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unidentified caller to a private school.

''Police conducted extensive searches and sanitised the area. The threat turned out to be a hoax and an FIR has been registered,'' a police official said.

The officials said a police contingent along with bomb disposal squad and dog squad moved inside the sprawling school complex immediately after its management informed the police station concerned about the phone call threatening a possible bomb attack.

A thorough sanitizing operation under the supervision of an SP-rank officer was carried out but nothing suspicious was found, the officials said, adding the students were not disturbed and continued attending their classes.

They said police have started an investigation to trace the origin of the caller to bring him to book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023