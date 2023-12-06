Left Menu

Jamia nominates two new members for search committee to appoint next V-C

The Executive Council of Jamia Millia Islamia has nominated two new members for a search committee that will shortlist the candidates for appointing its next vice-chancellor, an official said on Wednesday.The new members were nominated since the previous nominations could not be sent to the Union Ministry of Education on time, Najma Akhtar -- the former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor -- told PTI.The Executive Council has given new names for the search committee because the process to send the previous names to the ministry was delayed as my tenure had ended, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
The Executive Council of Jamia Millia Islamia has nominated two new members for a search committee that will shortlist the candidates for appointing its next vice-chancellor, an official said on Wednesday.

The new members were nominated since the previous nominations could not be sent to the Union Ministry of Education on time, Najma Akhtar -- the former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor -- told PTI.

''The Executive Council has given new names for the search committee because the process to send the previous names to the ministry was delayed as my tenure had ended,'' she said. Amid the delay in forming the search committee, Pro Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain assumed the role of officiating vice-chancellor on November 13.

The new members for the search committee nominated by the council are Tariq Mansoor -- a nominated member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University -- and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor TV Kattimani. The chairperson of the three-member search committee will be decided by the ministry. The minutes of Tuesday's meeting have been sent to the ministry, the official said. In November, the Executive Council had put forward the names of Zoya Hasan, the spouse of former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Mushirul Hasan, and NALSAR University of Law (Hyderabad) ex-vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa as members of the search committee.

