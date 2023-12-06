Left Menu

Maha governor suggests changing school timings so that children get enough sleep

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has suggested changing school timings to ensure that students get adequate sleep.Speaking at an event of the state education department on Tuesday, he noted that peoples sleep patterns have changed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:14 IST
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has suggested changing school timings to ensure that students get adequate sleep.

Speaking at an event of the state education department on Tuesday, he noted that people's sleep patterns have changed. There is a popular saying that sleeping early and rising early makes a person intelligent, Bais said.

These days children are up till midnight and have to get up early for school which makes them sleep-deprived, the governor said. “I would urge officials to ensure that for students to get good sleep in the morning, they should consider changing school timings,” Bais said.

He also said that learning should be fun for students and there should be less emphasis on homework and more emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities.

