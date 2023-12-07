Las Vegas police say reports of 'active shooter' at university, 'multiple victims'
Reuters | Las Vegas | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Las Vegas police said on Wednesday they were responding reports of an active shooterPon the on University of Nevada Las Vegas campus with "multiple victims."
Police, in a statement posted to X, did not elaborate on the status of the victims but urge residents to avoid the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Las Vegas
- University of Nevada
Advertisement