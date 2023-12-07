Left Menu

Las Vegas police say reports of 'active shooter' at university, 'multiple victims'

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:48 IST
Las Vegas police said on Wednesday they were responding reports of an active shooter on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus with "multiple victims."

Police, in a statement posted to X, did not elaborate on the status of the victims but urge residents to avoid the area.

