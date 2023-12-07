Las Vegas police say reports of 'active shooter' at university, 'multiple victims'

Las Vegas police said on Wednesday they were responding reports of an active shooter on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus with "multiple victims."

Police, in a statement posted to X, did not elaborate on the status of the victims but urge residents to avoid the area.

