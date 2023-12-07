Las Vegas police say reports of 'active shooter' at university, 'multiple victims'

Las Vegas police said on Wednesday they were responding to reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada, where there appeared to be multiple victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement posted to the social media platform X, did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident or status of the victims but urged residents to avoid the area. Police said the incident occurred around Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities. The university posted a separate message urging students to evacuate from the area.

"We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time," police said on X. In a separate post, police said there was an additional report of shots fired in the Student Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)