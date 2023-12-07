Las Vegas police say suspect dead after reports of university shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said they responded to reports of an active shooter on the local campus of the University of Nevada, where there appeared to be multiple victims, and then reported the suspect was "deceased."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement posted to the social media platform X, did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident or status of the victims but urged residents to avoid the area. Police said the incident occurred around Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities. The university posted a message urging students to evacuate from the area.

"We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time," police said on X. In a separate post, campus police said there was an additional report of shots fired in the Student Union.

In Washington, the White House said it was monitoring the situation in Las Vegas.

