Left Menu

Delhi govt invites applications for admission at Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence

The schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24, according to the Delhi government.The ASOSE consists of Armed Forces Preparatory School, where 32 out of 76 students from the first batch qualified for the NDA written exam this year, School of High-end 21st Century Skills, Humanities, School of Performing and Visual Arts, School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 09:19 IST
Delhi govt invites applications for admission at Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Thursday invited applications for admission in class 9 and class 11 at Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.

The last date to apply for admission is December 22, the Delhi government said.

There are 37 Specialised schools of excellence with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now. Students at ASoSE are prepared by focusing on special subjects from class 9 onwards. The schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24, according to the Delhi government.

The ASOSE consists of Armed Forces Preparatory School, where 32 out of 76 students from the first batch qualified for the NDA written exam this year, School of High-end 21st Century Skills, Humanities, School of Performing and Visual Arts, School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023