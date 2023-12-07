Eastern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Nagaland

The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita reviewed the operational preparedness of forces in Nagaland and also inaugurated various facilities in the northeastern state.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Army Command reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces at Spear Corps Headquarters in Dimapur on Wednesday.

He also inaugurated a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan facility at the Military Hospital Rangapahar Military Station for the benefit of the soldiers, families and civilians in providing critical health care services.

Kalita also inaugurated a basketball court at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School Dimapur, constructed by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, stated a release issued by PRO (Defence) Lt Col Amit Shukla here.

While interacting with students and teachers of the school, the Eastern Army Commander commended the effort, of all involved, in taking forward a shared vision of inculcating sports culture amongst the young generation.

He encouraged the students to engage in sports wholeheartedly and make the most by utilizing the sports facility.

Kalita also shared the stage with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other distinguished guests while inaugurating a guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School (OBASS) at Chumukedima, the first such facility for OBASS in the country.

He mentioned that the creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yesteryears to worthy soldiers of today.

The Eastern Army Commander will also grace the ongoing Hornbill Festival as the chief guest on Thursday.

