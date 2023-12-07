PM’s policies turned India into the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem: Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the roundtable event of Startup Conclave 2023 yesterday in Gandhinagar, which is a pre-event of the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit. He interacted with eminent venture capitalists, unicorns, investors, global accelerators, and industrialists at the event.

Addressing the event Shri Pradhan said that India’s entrepreneurs have time and again demonstrated that the sky is not the limit and their ideas, imagination and innovation will pave the way for a more sustainable, prosperous and equal world.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Pradhan said that the Prime Minister’s policies turned India into the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial event was conceptualized in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, (then the Chief Minister of Gujarat). The Education Department, Government of Gujarat, in collaboration with Startup India-Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY); and Department of Science & Technology (DST) is organizing the Startup Conclave 2023 today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, a pre-event of the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit. The Startup Conclave 2023 will bring together an influential network of startup investors, angel networks, industry leaders, and Global Accelerators for a captivating exchange of ideas and limitless possibilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)