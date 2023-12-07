All dimensions of AI be linked to management education: President Murmu urges

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards in New Delhi today (December 7, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the blind race to increase production and productivity has harmed humanity. Climate change and ecological disturbances are the result of the same. Today the whole world is struggling with this challenge. The concept of profit maximization may be a part of western culture but this concept has not been given priority in Indian culture. But entrepreneurship has been given prominence in Indian culture.

The President was happy to note that our youth are adopting the culture of self-employment. She said that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. India is named among the best unicorn hubs in the world. This is an example of the management skills and business leadership of the youth of our country apart from their technical knowledge. She stated that Indian youth are also heading the world's leading tech companies.

The President said that we have to bring some changes in the education system of our management educational institutions for more effective and inclusive development of the country. She urged the managers, educationists and organizational heads to connect Indian management studies with Indian companies, consumers and society. She said that instead of case studies and articles on businesses located abroad, case studies should be written and taught on Indian and multinational companies located in India. Our management institutes should also focus their research on research journals based in India. Special attention should be paid to those Indian journals which are in the open access domain and which are accessible to students and researchers of every category studying in different parts of the country.

The President said that recently, the way 41 labourers have been evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand is not only being appreciated, there is also talk of leadership studies on it. This is a very good and lively topic especially for leadership and teamwork in a crisis.

Speaking about Artificial Intelligence, the President said that many people are also worried about job loss due to AI. She urged that all dimensions of AI be linked to management education. She said that one who knows AI and uses it properly should not have any fear of losing his job due to AI. She said that institutions like IIM Lucknow should also create curriculum keeping in mind the goal of making India a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal.

(With Inputs from PIB)