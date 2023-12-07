100 more 'aam aadmi clinics' to come up in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government would dedicate 100 more 'aam aadmi clinics' to people in the state for imparting quality healthcare services. Chairing a meeting to review the working of the health and family welfare department here, Mann said the state government is committed to strengthening and transforming primary healthcare in the state. The chief minister said the state government has so far dedicated 664 'aam aadmi clinics' in which 84 essential drugs and over 40 diagnostics services have been made available to people free of cost, according to an official release. "Now 100 more such clinics will be inaugurated in the coming days to provide quality treatment to people," the release quoted Mann as saying.

He said 'aam aadmi clinics' are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 80 lakh patients benefitted in such clinics so far, Mann added.

During the meeting, the chief minister also asked the officials to expedite the process to operationalise the upcoming medical colleges in the state, the release said. After 75 years of independence, only three medical colleges were opened in the state. However, in the next year, five more medical colleges will be started, he added.

"In the coming years, one medical college will come up in every district of the state thereby ensuring that the common man is benefitted, '' he said. This will go a long way in imparting quality treatment to people and medical education to the students in the state, Mann added.

