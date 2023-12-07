Left Menu

Lok Sabha nod to bill to set up central tribal university in Telangana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:33 IST
A view of Indian Parliament Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by a voice vote with the House rejecting some amendments moved by opposition members.

The university is being established in pursuance of the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

