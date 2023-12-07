Left Menu

Winter session of Jharkhand Assembly from Dec 15-21

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, she said.The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 13th session winter of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from December 15 to December 21, state Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.There will be five working days during the session.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:50 IST
Winter session of Jharkhand Assembly from Dec 15-21
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI)The winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly will take place from December 15 to 21, an official said on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, she said.

''The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 13th session (winter) of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from December 15 to December 21,'' state Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

There will be five working days during the session. As many as 27 proposals were approved by the cabinet including increasing the scholarship amount for around 1.32 lakh general category students under Mukhyamantri Vishesh Chhatravriti Yojana. Dadel said the annual scholarship amount for general category students from classes 1-5 would be Rs 1,500 and for students from classes 6-8, it would be Rs 2,500. The cabinet approved Rs 25 crore for the hike in scholarship amount, she said, adding reserved category students avail the benefits under welfare department initiatives. The cabinet also gave its not to implement solid waste management projects in Medininagar and Ramgarh in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023