Left Menu

ISB will offer 50 pc fee waiver for armed forces veterans: Defence Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:42 IST
ISB will offer 50 pc fee waiver for armed forces veterans: Defence Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Ministry has entered into a collaboration with a top B-school for giving scholarship to ex-servicemen, the ministry said on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to provide latest and in-depth management skills to the vast skillset that armed forces personnel and veterans already possess, the ministry said in a statement.

Coinciding with the Armed Forces Flag Day which is celebrated on December 7, the ministry's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has tied up with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for scholarship to the military personnel who return to civilian life post retirement, it said.

''Under the collaboration, the ISB will offer 50 per cent tuition fee waiver to the personnel across its postgraduate and advanced management programmes, totalling up to Rs 2.3 crore a year. It will benefit 22 ex-servicemen each academic year,'' the statement said. Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Vijoy Kumar Singh has extended sincere gratitude to the ISB for entering into a collaboration with the Defence Ministry.

''Most of the armed forces personnel retire at a younger age and are most disciplined, filled with zeal and vigour to serve the country. This initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for our veterans and soon-to-retire personnel to pursue world-class education at the ISB and play a leadership role in making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The ISB has over 100 veterans among its alumni. They bring significant value to the classroom and strengthen the alumni network, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023