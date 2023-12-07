ISB will offer 50 pc fee waiver for armed forces veterans: Defence Ministry

Defence Ministry has entered into a collaboration with a top B-school for giving scholarship to ex-servicemen, the ministry said on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to provide latest and in-depth management skills to the vast skillset that armed forces personnel and veterans already possess, the ministry said in a statement.

Coinciding with the Armed Forces Flag Day which is celebrated on December 7, the ministry's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has tied up with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for scholarship to the military personnel who return to civilian life post retirement, it said.

''Under the collaboration, the ISB will offer 50 per cent tuition fee waiver to the personnel across its postgraduate and advanced management programmes, totalling up to Rs 2.3 crore a year. It will benefit 22 ex-servicemen each academic year,'' the statement said. Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Vijoy Kumar Singh has extended sincere gratitude to the ISB for entering into a collaboration with the Defence Ministry.

''Most of the armed forces personnel retire at a younger age and are most disciplined, filled with zeal and vigour to serve the country. This initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for our veterans and soon-to-retire personnel to pursue world-class education at the ISB and play a leadership role in making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The ISB has over 100 veterans among its alumni. They bring significant value to the classroom and strengthen the alumni network, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)