STEM Projects Exhibition to Incline School Students Towards Science & Technology Organized by Chitkara University

A very diverse and an inclusive 'STEM Projects Exhibition' was organised by CURIN, Chitkara University, Punjab on December 6, 2023. Over 200 students and 30 teachers from 9 different schools in the region took part in the exhibition and showcased interesting science projects. Students from grade 7 to grade 12 took part in the exhibition that also witnessed a very good gender balance as well. Chitkara University organized this 'STEM Projects Exhibition' to culminate a two-year government funded project on STEM Demonstration and Popularization. This funded project was sanctioned by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) division of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to Dr. Archana Mantri - VC, Chitkara University, Punjab and Dr. Sagar Juneja - Assistant Dean, CURIN, Chitkara University, Punjab, in 2021. The project aimed at promoting and popularizing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among students as well as encouraging and motivating young school students to enthusiastically take up STEM fields. Under this funded project, a team from Chitkara University worked with 9 schools in region and conducted different activities including seminars, tutorials, hands-on workshops, etc., in every participating school. As many as 19 resource persons, both from Chitkara University and outside, who are seasoned professionals and technocrats conducted these activities in schools. Through these activities more than 750 students were touched and motivated to pursue STEM. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, ''We are proud that we got the opportunity to motivate students to pursue STEM fields in this rapidly evolving world. It is pertinent that the students are exposed to the significance of these skills which will empower them in the future and help them navigate through life.'' A felicitation ceremony was organized after the exhibition wherein participating schools and resource persons were applauded. The invited guests of the ceremony were, Prof. (Dr.) Suman Beri - Executive Member, Governing Council, SPSTI, who is a veteran physicist, and Dr. Sarvjeet Herald - Director of Academics and Competitions, India STEM Foundation. On the occasion, Prof. Suman spoke about her work at the particle accelerator project at CERN and inspired students to pursue science. Dr. Herald shared how India STEM Foundation is actively working toward promoting STEM education. Dr. Archana Mantri - VC, Chitkara University, Punjab and the Principal Investigator (PI) of this funded-project highlighted how NEP2020 stressed upon the role of Higher Education Institutions in supporting school education and how Chitkara University is already doing some great work in this area. Dr. Sagar Juneja - Assistant Dean, CURIN, Chitkara University, Punjab, who is the Co-PI of this funded project showcased the complete summary of the work done and outcomes achieved. He thanked all the schools as well as resource persons for making this project a success. He also thanked the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) division of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for this opportunity. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities. For more information please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

