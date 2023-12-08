Left Menu

Need to link institutions with industry for developed India by 2047: UP CM Adityanath

To transform India into a developed country by 2047, there is a need to connect our institutions with the industry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. The more than 140 crore Indians need to will the country into making a global power in the next 25 years, the CM said, addressing the fifth convocation of the Bennett University in Greater Noida.

To transform India into a 'developed' country by 2047, there is a need to connect our institutions with the industry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. The more than 140 crore Indians need to will the country into making a global power in the next 25 years, the CM said, addressing the fifth convocation of the Bennett University in Greater Noida. ''To make the country a developed India by 2047, we will have to connect our institutions with the industry. We have to decide our goals for the next 25 years,'' Adityanath said. ''When the country's population of 142 crore will stand up with one voice and resolve to move ahead, then there is no reason why our country should not become a developed India,'' he told the gathering of young graduates and academics. At the event, the UP CM was joined Bennett University Chancellor Vineet Jain, UP government Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, State PWD Minister Brajesh Singh, University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Abraham, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamat.

Kamat was awarded an honorary doctorate by the varsity. In his address, the CM remarked that modern day convocations are a transformed version of ''samavartan samaaroh'' (or convergence function), which were celebrated in ancient Indian universities and gurukuls, which were renowned for research and innovation worldwide.

He mentioned a verse from the Vedic era Sanskrit text Taittiriya Upanishad, ''satyam vada dharmam chara svadhyayananma pramadah,'' and emphasised the importance of speaking the truth, practising righteousness, avoiding laziness, and staying on the path of truth and righteousness. He urged graduates to avoid negligence in ''virtuous'' actions, seize opportunities for greatness, and show respect to parents, teachers, and guests as if they were deities. ''What we commonly refer to as 'dharma' in our daily lives may not actually be true religion; it could be just a part of it. The rituals and worship practices cannot be considered as 'dharma', these are personal activities,'' Adityanath said. ''Dharma is a broad concept that inspires us to follow the path of duties, ethical values, and virtuous conduct. Whenever the youth of India has followed this path, India has quickly become a major force in the world,'' Adityanath said. He further invoked the 'Panch Pran,' or five vows, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that every Indian should adopt this resolve, regardless of the field they are working in. He also stressed on the youngsters to adopt ''nation first'' approach in their lives for national progress.

