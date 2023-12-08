AAP govt's transparent mechanism ensures jobs, previous govts were callous: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday blamed previous governments’ “callousness” for the dearth of government jobs earlier in the state, and said that his government’s “transparent mechanism” has ensured that the youth get jobs according to their merit.

Addressing a function at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences following the inauguration of the newly constructed Mother and Child Care Hospital, Mann claimed that previous governments lacked the commitment “to serve people in a true sense”. However, within just over a year of the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, more than 38,000 government jobs have been given to eligible youth purely on merit, he said.

Mann handed over appointment letters to 250 nursing officers before his address at the event, according to an official statement.

The chief minister added that those who have not been able to crack the exams for government jobs should not lose heart, and should continue to work hard as thousands of government jobs are in the pipeline.

Likewise, he said that those who have jobs should continue to work hard for better opportunities ahead.

The Punjab government is committed towards the holistic development and prosperity of its people, and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it emerges among the top-ranking states in the country, Mann said.

The chief minister said that Punjabis have been blessed with an indomitable spirit due to which they have proved their mettle across the globe with their hard work and dedication.

