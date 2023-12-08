Civil engineers of Odisha's Water Resource Dept to be trained at IIT-Roorkee
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government's Water Resource Department on Friday signed an agreement with IIT-Roorkee for capacity building of its civil engineers, an official said.
Development Commissioner Anu Garg said the training will be given to engineers of the minor irrigation division with a focus on sustainable use of water through cutting-edge technology.
It will help them develop leadership skills in managing minor irrigation and climate-resilient projects, said professor Deepak Khare of IIT-Roorkee.
As many as 176 engineers will be trained at IIT-Roorkee for six days, and it will be held in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roorkee
- Water Resource Department
- Anu Garg
- Odisha
- Deepak Khare