Govt re-invites application for Trai Chairman post

Updated: 08-12-2023 22:37 IST
Govt re-invites application for Trai Chairman post
The Department of Telecom on Friday invited applications for the post of Trai chairperson, which has been lying vacant since October 1, again.

Earlier, the DoT had issued an advertisement on June 26.

''The government of India, Department of Telecommunications proposes to fill up the post of Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), New Delhi which is vacant since October 1, 2023,'' the advertisement said.

Candidates who have applied for the position in response to the advertisement issued earlier are not required to apply afresh, according to the fresh advertisement.

The DoT in the advertisement issued on Friday fixed December 22 as the last date for submitting applications.

The position of Trai chairperson has been vacant since October 1 after the completion of the tenure of P D Vaghela. Trai member Meenakshi Gupta is handling the additional charge of chairperson of the regulatory body.

