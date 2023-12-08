Left Menu

Current period is golden period for country's youth: JNU vice chancellor

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Shantishree Pandit on Friday said the contribution of the youth towards the building of India as a strong nation and their involvement in shaping global standards have made the current times a golden period for them.

She was speaking as chief guest at the fifth convocation at the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. The youth are making huge contribution to the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, therefore the need of the hour is that every higher education institute initiate measures to instill values and skills to ensure their full growth, she was quoted as further saying in a release issued by the university.

Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat Dr Hasmukh Adhia spoke about the efforts made by the university in fostering all-round development of students in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

Over 330 students were awarded degrees and medals were conferred upon 21 students for their distinctive performance during the function.

