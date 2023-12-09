Left Menu

Kerala doctor, 5 others held for running spurious liquor production unit

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 09-12-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 11:24 IST
Kerala doctor, 5 others held for running spurious liquor production unit
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old doctor and five others were arrested for running a spurious liquor production unit behind a restaurant here, Excise officials said on Saturday.

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara here for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor, they said.

The excise commissioner's squad received secret information about the illegal liquor production unit, a senior officer said.

Based on the tip off, a team of officers led by Thrissur Excise circle inspector Ashok Kumar conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the accused.

''A total of 1,072 liters of spurious liquor, two cars and an air-gun were seized during the raid,'' the officer told PTI.

The interrogation is underway and further details could be divulged after that, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023