US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas

Todays special Saturday represents our sustained commitment to utilize innovative solutions to further reduce visitor visa wait times in the year ahead, Consul General Mike Hankey stated in the release.So far in 2023, the U.S. Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas, of which U.S. Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000 an all-time record.Additionally, this summer the US Mission to India issued a record number of student visas, almost 90,000.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 16:41 IST
Representatiove image Image Credit: ANI
The US Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas so far in 2023 of which the US Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000, which is a record, as per an official release.

The US Consulate General Mumbai celebrated a record-breaking year and reduced visa wait times with a special Saturday of visitor visa interviews for 2,023 applicants, it said. This symbolic number commemorates the landmark year for visa processing in India. The consulate held these additional Saturday interviews to help meet the unprecedented demand for U.S. visas, as per the release. “We value the enduring relationship between our two countries and work diligently to promote prosperity, inclusion, and security between the United States and India. Today's special Saturday represents our sustained commitment to utilizing innovative solutions to further reduce visitor visa wait times in the year ahead, '' Consul General Mike Hankey stated in the release.

So far in 2023, the U.S. Mission to India has processed over 1.2 million non-immigrant visas, of which U.S. Consulate General Mumbai processed more than 400,000 – a record.

Additionally, this summer the US Mission to India issued a record number of student visas, almost 90,000. During the 2022-23 academic year, the number of Indian students studying in the US increased by 35 percent hitting an all-time high of over 268,000.

