Collective efforts needed to promote Sanskrit among youngsters: J-K LG

Collective efforts are needed from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the young generation, Sinha said, addressing the attendees of the event.The lieutenant governor shared the key initiatives of the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in the Union Territory.All the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian philosophy in the universities of J-K have been filled, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:00 IST
Collective efforts needed to promote Sanskrit among youngsters: J-K LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit to the younger generations.

“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in science, medicine, botany, literature and many other subjects,” Sinha said at the 11th foundation day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here. The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.

“Collective efforts are needed from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the young generation,” Sinha said, addressing the attendees of the event.

The lieutenant governor shared the key initiatives of the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in the Union Territory.

All the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian philosophy in the universities of J-K have been filled, he said. “Today, Indian philosophy is being taught in the universities of J-K. This is a testimony to our commitment to promote cultural and linguistic traditions in the UT,” he added.

Sinha congratulated the trustees, residents and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion. He commended the organisation for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and its commitment to selfless service of the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

