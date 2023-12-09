Education best way to bring change in society: VP Dhankhar

Education is the most powerful medium to bring a change in the society, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday. The Vice President, who was interacting with students and teachers at Govind Guru Tribal University in Banswara, said that Indian talent has no match in the world in adopting technology. Dhankhar said that the ''great miracle'' done by Constitution-maker Bhimrao Ambedkar was because of his education.

Referring to the women's reservation in Parliament, he said that the Indian Parliament created history by passing the Women's Reservation Bill, which ensures the participation of one-third women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and thus social equality.

Dhankhar said that till some time ago corruption was rampant in the country with government offices dominated by brokers. ''They have all disappeared and the corridors of power have been freed of brokers.'' Before he visited the varsity, Dhankhar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar worshipped at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple.

