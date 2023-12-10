University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigns after antisemitism testimony
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 03:22 IST
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has "tendered her resignation" from her position, according to a message sent on Saturday by the chair of the institution's board of trustees.
Magill was among top university presidents under fire over dissatisfaction with their testimony at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses.
