PM Modi to launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth'' via video-conferencing on Monday.

During the programme, Modi will also address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

The PMO said Modi's vision is to actively involve the younger generation in the formulation of national plans, priorities and goals for the country.

''In line with this vision, 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,'' it said, adding that the workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youngsters to share their ideas and suggestions for making India a developed country by 2047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)