Half-yearly exams to begin on December 13 in TN

The half-yearly examinations for state-run and government aided schools are postponed to December 13, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday. Scheduled to begin on December 11, the exams have been deferred across the state as per the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, an official release said. The School Education Department announced a revised timetable according to which exams for classes 6 to 12 will be held from December 13 to 22 In view of the cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday was declared from December 4 to 9 for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. The schools are set to reopen on December 11 and the government has allocated Rs 1.90 crore for purposes including cleaning the premises of schools hit by torrential rains and inundation in Chennai and three other nearby districts. On December 12, textbooks and notebooks would be distributed to students whose books were damaged or lost in rain and floods. As students cannot prepare for exams without books, the exams have been postponed. A common question paper is followed across Tamil Nadu and exams are hence postponed in all the districts, an official said.

