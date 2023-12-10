Left Menu

Medical student commits suicide at college hostel in Maharashtra, alleges harassment by roommates

A 19-year-old student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtras Raigad district, police said on Sunday. Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased boy’s father, the police have registered an offence under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said. The police are probing the incident and no arrests have been made so far, he said. Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said. After a couple of days, the deceased boy’s parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he said.

Mahale, in the suicide note, alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

