One can't be stopped if remains committed to goal: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said education is not just about acquiring theoretical knowledge, asserting that knowledge is acquired through the environment of communication and experience in educational institutions.

He was addressing the concluding programme of the 91st Founder's Week celebration of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) here. Welcoming the chief guest, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at the event, Adityanath said, ''There is no alternative to hard work and dedication for achieving success. Staying committed to the goal and working within the timeframe, one cannot be stopped from achieving the set objectives.'' ''While certificates, diplomas, or degrees can be obtained through bookish knowledge, being educated and knowledgeable is crucial for becoming successful in life,'' he added. He also inspired students by quoting verses of great poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and encouraged them to persevere even in adverse circumstances and assured them that with patience and hard work, they would attain new heights of success, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said that in 1932 when visionary Mahant Digvijaynath established the 'Parishad', his resolution was to determine how citizens should unite after gaining freedom from slavery. Following the same resolution, presently this 'Parishad' is continuously carrying forward the projects of education and service through four dozen institutions.

He said a sense of gratitude should always be maintained in life. Adityanath recalled the practical aspect of the feelings expressed by Mahant Digvijaynath towards his guru. He mentioned that due to his (guru's) participation in the freedom movement against the British rule, the teacher was dismissed from his job. In gratitude towards his teacher, Mahant Digvijaynath opened a school and appointed his teacher as the principal. This school became the foundation of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, the statement said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Harivansh said, ''Participated in the closing ceremony of the Founder's Week of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad run by Shri Gorakshpeeth, Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Uttar Pradesh along with UP's 'yashashvi' Chief Minister @myogiadityanath jee. This prestigious festival is a meaningful-historical ritual to connect the new generation with creativity.'' During the event, Jagdamba Lal's book ''Purvottar Ke Praharee Nagaland'' was unveiled. On the occasion, Adityanath, Harivansh and Mahana awarded the excellent institutions, teachers, employees, students and winners of various competitions of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, the statement said.

