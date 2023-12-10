Medical student jumps in front of train to end life in Nagpur
A final-year MBBS student of Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital has died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in the city, the police said on Sunday.
Pawan Kakade (24), a native of Washim district, came in the way of a train in the Butibori area on Saturday, a police official said. He lived in Hostel No. 4 of the government hospital. Kakade was apparently depressed over his performance in the final year examination, the official said.
The Butibori police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Kakade’s father is a teacher in Washim district, while his sister is a doctor, the official added.
