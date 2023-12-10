Corruption has no place in country's present ecosystem: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that corruption has no place in the present ecosystem of the country.

He said corruption is no longer a means to get favours in the country.

''It is very clear that there is no place for corruption in the country's ecosystem. It is no longer a means to get favours,'' Dhankhar said while addressing the 43rd convocation of IIT-Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad.

Hinting at the seizure of a large amount of cash, he said, ''There is a limit to how long we can count. I am leaving homework for all students here, use your technological science and get a machine that can count any amount so that further action can be taken.

Dhankhar said the present time is 'Amrit Kaal' and ''game-changing policies have given a new lease of life to those who had lost hope''.

''When you act on a vision with passion in a mission mode, the results are bound to be rewarding. Our Bharat is witnessing these results at all levels, be it in villages, semi-urban areas, urban areas or metros. The impact is being felt all around,'' Dhankhar said.

He told the students that as they step out of the institute, a receptive ecosystem awaits them.

''You will step out into Bharat to contribute to a rise which has never been seen before. You will be able to play a critical role because the government has opened new vistas for you,'' the Vice President said.

''The amendments in the Mines and Minerals Development Regulation Act have been made keeping your contributions in mind. They make available new opportunities for you. The role of the state has been rationalised to the extent of fiscal direction,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar addressed the platinum jubilee celebration of XLRI in Jamshedpur, where he said that the country was charting its course to reclaim its glory as 'Viswaguru' (world leader) and it is going to be the third largest economy by the end of this decade.

The Vice President landed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport in the afternoon and was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand governor also accompanied him to the programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur and IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

