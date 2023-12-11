India to take quantum jump during current period: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Monday that India will take a quantum jump during the current period and said the young generation has to be prepared in such a way that it provides leadership to the country and prioritises national interest over everything else.

Launching ''Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth'', an initiative that aims to provide a platform to the country's youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the prime minister said India's youth power is both the ''agent of change'' and the ''beneficiary of change''.

Modi will also address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members at workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative.

''This is the period in India's history when it is going to take a quantum jump. We have to prepare the young generation in such a way that it gives the country leadership and prioritises national interest over everything else,'' he said.

''The entire world has its eyes on the youth of India. The youth power is both the agent of change and also, the beneficiary of change,'' Modi added.

The prime minister called upon the vice-chancellors and heads of institutions to be role models for students.

''You need to be role models for the students enrolled in your institutions,'' he said.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed country by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)